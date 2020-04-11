More Coin Market Cap Tops $24,560.31 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One More Coin token can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $24,560.31 and approximately $11.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 122% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.45 or 0.02694949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00201400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052857 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046428 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000183 BTC.

More Coin Token Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

