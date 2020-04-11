Morpheus Labs Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $128,691.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

