MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One MovieBloc token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $7.50 million and $711,615.00 worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 299.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.81 or 0.02680228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00201791 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,803,005,936 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

MovieBloc can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

