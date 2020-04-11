Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Position Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 897,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,071,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 415,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $9.42 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.