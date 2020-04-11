MVL Price Up 12.8% Over Last Week (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One MVL token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $41,863.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.21 or 0.04494186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036870 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003431 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinBene, Cashierest, IDEX, Cryptology and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

