Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Myriad has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Myriad has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $416.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000268 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,727,900,500 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

