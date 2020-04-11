NAGA (NGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $813,265.28

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One NAGA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. NAGA has a market cap of $813,265.28 and $515.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.09 or 0.04591336 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036738 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009673 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

NAGA (NGC) is a token. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

