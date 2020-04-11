National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Cut by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,465 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE NOV opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.43.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Argus lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Capital One Financial raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

