Nebula AI (NBAI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $245,077.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.34 or 0.04796333 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009772 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

NBAI is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,901,690,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

