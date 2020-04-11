Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BCEX, OKEx and LBank. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $13.16 million and $3.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.04473424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,035,778 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, LBank, OKEx, Gate.io, Allcoin, Binance and Neraex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

