Nectar (NEC) Price Reaches $0.0469 on Exchanges

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Nectar has a market capitalization of $3.86 million and $405.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000685 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60. During the last week, Nectar has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033520 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059506 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,840.74 or 0.99949299 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00063579 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

