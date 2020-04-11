NEM Price Hits $0.0364 (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NEM has a market cap of $327.60 million and approximately $19.50 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Iquant, OpenLedger DEX and Bitbns. In the last week, NEM has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

NEM Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinsuper, Binance, Kuna, Koineks, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, YoBit, OKEx, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Kryptono, Cryptopia, COSS, Zaif, Livecoin, Upbit, Poloniex, B2BX, Liquid, Huobi, Crex24, Coinbe, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Bitbns, Exrates, Cryptomate, Iquant, BTC Trade UA and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

