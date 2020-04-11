Neo Market Capitalization Tops $508.69 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00105864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, Livecoin and HitBTC. In the last week, Neo has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $508.69 million and $317.48 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.99 or 0.02700884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00201077 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046250 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Exrates, Bitinka, Upbit, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Switcheo Network, CoinBene, Ovis, BCEX, BigONE, ZB.COM, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEgg, Tidebit, Bibox, Binance, Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Livecoin, Koinex, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin, Bitfinex, BitForex, Bitbns, Bittrex, CoinEx, DragonEX, COSS, LBank and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

