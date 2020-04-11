Nerva (XNV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $430.00

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Nerva has a market cap of $228,029.46 and approximately $430.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Nanex. In the last seven days, Nerva has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02701649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201618 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency. Nerva’s official website is getnerva.org.

Buying and Selling Nerva

Nerva can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nerva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

