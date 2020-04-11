NetKoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $786.00 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. NetKoin has a market cap of $24,487.46 and approximately $786.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NetKoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, NetKoin has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004781 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00372644 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009292 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012368 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012654 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001566 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. The official website for NetKoin is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

