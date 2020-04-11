Neutral Dollar Price Tops $1.00 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. In the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutral Dollar has a market capitalization of $80,118.99 and approximately $2,862.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00054242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.11 or 0.04744342 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036855 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com.

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

