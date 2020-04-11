Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $11.33 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and $37,992.00 worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00014793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00666473 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014770 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000383 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 11,159,287 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at.

Neutrino Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

