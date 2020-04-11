Neutron (NTRN) Price Down 5.7% This Week

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a market cap of $175,287.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00038681 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000901 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000354 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official website is www.neutroncoin.com. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

