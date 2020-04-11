Newton (NEW) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.06 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. Over the last week, Newton has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.02704597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201051 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00052648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00046363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

