NewYorkCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $467.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $962,281.93 and approximately $467.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TOKOK, STEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00619137 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008339 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000272 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOKOK, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.