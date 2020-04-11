Nexo (NEXO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.34 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $60.90 million and $11.34 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 721.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.02676768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00202116 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Allbit, Mercatox, YoBit, DDEX, Bitbns, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

