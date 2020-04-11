NEXT (NET) Price Tops $0.57

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00008279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a total market cap of $23.04 million and $76,029.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00617539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

