Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $93.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.