Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. NIO has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.35.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIO will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

