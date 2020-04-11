NIX (NIX) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.43 and $7.50. NIX has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $66,225.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NIX has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,796.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.02298991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.11 or 0.03371101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00616957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00777692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00076415 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00526503 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

