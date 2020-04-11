NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,708 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of NMI worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NMI by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NMI from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $828,767.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $880.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.00. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. Research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

