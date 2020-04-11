Noir Market Cap Hits $340,740.85 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market capitalization of $340,740.85 and approximately $606.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 151.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.35 or 0.02692155 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00201517 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00046493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,315,360 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.