NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $324,027.48 and $110.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004809 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,252,762 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

