Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 1,217,330 Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,112,000. Norges Bank owned 1.00% of Premier at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $32.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.22. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $40.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

