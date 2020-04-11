Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 466,297 Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 466,297 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,518,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Watts Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WTS. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.32.

NYSE:WTS opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.