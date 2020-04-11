Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 603,723 MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 603,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,374,000. Norges Bank owned 1.09% of MSC Industrial Direct at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,247,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,876,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775. Insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

