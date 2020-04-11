Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 909,811 HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 909,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,919,000. Norges Bank owned 1.77% of HB Fuller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,223 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 51,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUL opened at $32.58 on Friday. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

