Norges Bank Buys New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,054,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,734,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYCB opened at $10.57 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

