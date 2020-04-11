Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,021,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.21% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

