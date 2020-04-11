Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,498,947 Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,498,947 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,556,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of Nuance Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,361,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.89. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,707 shares of company stock worth $851,957. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.