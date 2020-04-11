Norges Bank Buys Shares of 3,585,446 F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,585,446 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,535,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.10% of F.N.B. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,677,000 after acquiring an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 130,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in F.N.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,302,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,945,000 after buying an additional 202,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

In other news, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Also, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

