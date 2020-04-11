Norges Bank Buys Shares of 898,937 Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 898,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,554,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.36% of Semtech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.65. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.21 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark C. Costello sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $105,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at $394,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 9,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $294,417.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,446,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $1,207,809. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

