Norges Bank Invests $44.47 Million in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,236,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,467,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.78% of WPX Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,476,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,761,000 after acquiring an additional 313,062 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter worth $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,778,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,959.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. WPX Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $15.32.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.95 million. Research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

