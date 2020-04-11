Norges Bank Invests $45.10 Million in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,554,779 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,000. Norges Bank owned 1.07% of Transocean as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,113,682 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $179,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,655 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,684,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,742,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 644,038 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter valued at $4,403,000. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,231,132 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Also, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean LTD will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.