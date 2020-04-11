Norges Bank Invests $45.23 Million in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 525,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,228,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.33% of Insperity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,008,000 after buying an additional 200,337 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 131,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $112.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.80.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

