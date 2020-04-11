Norges Bank Invests $45.34 Million in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,023,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,343,000. Norges Bank owned 0.87% of Etsy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Etsy by 6,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 221,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Etsy by 17,395.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,817 shares of company stock worth $11,853,615. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $71.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. Analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Etsy from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Etsy from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

