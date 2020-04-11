Norges Bank Invests $46.11 Million in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 514,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,106,000. Norges Bank owned 0.86% of Kirby as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.93. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $92.30.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price target on Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $416,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,722.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $42,181.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

