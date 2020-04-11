Norges Bank Invests $47.27 Million in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 631,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,266,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.49% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 354,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,704,000 after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $14,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. TheStreet downgraded EnerSys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sidoti decreased their price target on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EnerSys from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. EnerSys has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.70. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $763.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

