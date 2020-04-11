Norges Bank Invests $47.71 Million in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,194,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,708,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.04% of Flowers Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 756,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after buying an additional 235,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In other Flowers Foods news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

