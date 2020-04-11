Norges Bank Invests $47.88 Million in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 363,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,882,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.64% of Mongodb as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.54, for a total transaction of $3,210,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,858,152.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,666 shares of company stock worth $27,387,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus assumed coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

MDB stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day moving average is $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Mongodb Inc has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.66 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 41.62% and a negative return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

