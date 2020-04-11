Norges Bank Invests $47.88 Million in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 409,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,876,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.34% of Murphy USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,775,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.58. Murphy USA Inc has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MUSA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.25.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

