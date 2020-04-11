Norges Bank Invests $48.62 Million in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 354,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,619,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.89% of Churchill Downs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $103.94 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.94.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In other news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. Also, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 1,500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

