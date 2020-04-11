Norges Bank Invests $48.68 Million in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,351,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,681,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.81% of Israel Chemicals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,913,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,246,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 832,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $17,766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Israel Chemicals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.33 on Friday. Israel Chemicals Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

