Norges Bank Makes New $46.61 Million Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,277,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,605,000. Norges Bank owned 1.94% of Steelcase at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 79,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 43,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $847,911.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Sidoti reduced their target price on Steelcase from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SCS opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.71. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $23.02.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $946.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

