Norges Bank Makes New $48.94 Million Investment in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 647,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,941,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.78% of Dunkin Brands Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 426,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 201,510 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,461,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNKN opened at $57.92 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

